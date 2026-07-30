Russian Defense Ministry says 1 village came under control in each Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, and 2 in Sumy region

Russia claims capture of 4 settlements in Ukraine Russian Defense Ministry says 1 village came under control in each Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, and 2 in Sumy region

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday its forces had taken control of four settlements in eastern and northeastern Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement that units of Russia's Centre group had captured the settlement of Krasnoyarskoye in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

It also said forces from the North group had established control over the settlements of Mala Slobodka and Mogrytsia in Sumy region, as well as Yurchenkove in the Kharkiv region.

Russian forces have continued to press their offensive across eastern Ukraine, while expanding operations in the northeastern Sumy region, where Moscow says it is creating a buffer zone along the border.

Ukraine says it is resisting Russian advances and inflicting losses on Russian forces.

Independent verification of the claims is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.