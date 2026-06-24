Around 68,000 households left without power in western France amid extreme heat Outage occurs following incident involving 2 transformers operated by France’s electricity transmission system operator

Around 68,000 households were left without electricity on Wednesday in western France amid an ongoing heat wave.

France's westernmost department of Finistere experienced a power outage late Tuesday that was linked to the extreme heat affecting the area.

Taking to US social media platform X, the prefect of Finistere said 106,000 households were affected at the height of the outage.

Around 68,000 households remained without electricity in the southwestern part of the department, it added.

The outage occurred following an incident involving two transformers operated by France’s electricity transmission system operator, RTE.

The prefect said RTE would not be able to reconnect the affected households during the day and that power restoration would take place at the earliest by the end of Wednesday.

"Priority is being given to restoring electricity to healthcare facilities and sensitive sites. Nursing homes where electricity has not been restored through the grid will be provided with generators," the prefect added.

The heat-related power outage came as 58 departments, including Finistere, were placed under red alerts due to high temperatures expected to reach 40C (104F) in parts of the country.

France’s national weather service, Meteo-France, also issued orange warnings for 31 departments.

