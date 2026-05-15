US Border Patrol chief Michael Banks resigns

US Border Patrol chief Michael Banks announced Thursday that he is stepping down from his post effective immediately.

"It's just time," Banks told Fox News. "I feel like I got the ship back on course from the least secure, disastrous, chaotic border to the most secure border this country has ever seen.”

“Time to pass the reins, 37 years is time to enjoy the family and life,” he added.

Banks previously retired from Border Patrol during the Biden administration, citing frustration with what he called the “destruction” of morale and border security under Biden-era border policies.

He said the situation further deteriorated before he returned as chief under the second administration of President Donald Trump.

