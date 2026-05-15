South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to host Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for summit talks on Tuesday in his hometown of Andong

Japanese premier to visit South Korea next week South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to host Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for summit talks on Tuesday in his hometown of Andong

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit South Korea next week for a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

During the two-day visit to Andong, beginning Tuesday, the two leaders will hold summit talks, issue a joint press statement, and attend a dinner and other friendship events, according to the presidential office, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The trip is part of "shuttle diplomacy" between the two neighboring countries and follows an earlier invitation from Lee.

The two leaders last met in January when Lee visited Japan's Nara Prefecture, Takaichi's hometown.

Andong, about 190 kilometers (118 miles) from the capital Seoul in the North Gyeongsang province, is also Lee's hometown.

The bilateral summit discussions are expected to focus on the direction of relations and strengthening cooperation in various areas, including the economy and improved protection for visitors from both countries.

The Middle East conflict and other major global issues will also be high on the agenda.

The presidential office said the summit is expected to deepen the "solid solidarity and trust" between the two leaders, and serve as an opportunity to strengthen the foundation for the future-oriented development of Seoul-Tokyo ties.