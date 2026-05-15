Targeted attack occurred Thursday night when explosives-laden vehicle attempted to enter scouts camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Civilian, 8 Pakistani security personnel killed in suicide attack, 35 others wounded Targeted attack occurred Thursday night when explosives-laden vehicle attempted to enter scouts camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A suicide attack on a security institution killed a civilian and at least eight Pakistani security personnel in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police confirmed to Anadolu on Friday.

Thirty-five other security personnel were wounded in the attack, police said about the incident, which occurred Thursday night when an explosives-laden vehicle attempted to enter a scouts camp in Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.

The gate and surrounding walls of the scouts camp were damaged.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.