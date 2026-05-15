Civilian, 8 Pakistani security personnel killed in suicide attack, 35 others wounded

Anadolu staff
15 May 2026•Update: 15 May 2026
A suicide attack on a security institution killed a civilian and at least eight Pakistani security personnel in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police confirmed to Anadolu on Friday.
Thirty-five other security personnel were wounded in the attack, police said about the incident, which occurred Thursday night when an explosives-laden vehicle attempted to enter a scouts camp in Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.
The gate and surrounding walls of the scouts camp were damaged.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.