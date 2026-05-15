Israeli army says soldier killed in southern Lebanon 20-year-old staff sergeant from Golani Brigade reportedly struck by Hezbollah mortar fire

The Israeli army announced Friday that one of its soldiers was killed in southern Lebanon.

The army said in a statement that 20-year-old Staff Sergeant Negev Dagan from the Golani Brigade was struck by Hezbollah mortar fire.

Hezbollah said Thursday that it launched 13 attacks on Israeli troops, vehicles and military positions in southern Lebanon, adding that the operations came in response to continued Israeli ceasefire violations and attacks on Lebanese villages.

Meanwhile, three people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday as a new round of US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel opened in Washington, DC.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,896 people, injured over 8,824 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that went into effect on April 17 and was later extended until May 17.

*Writing by Ilayda Cakirtekin in Istanbul

