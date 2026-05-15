Defense forces say Finland not currently facing direct military threat

Possible drone sighting reported in southern Finland Defense forces say Finland not currently facing direct military threat

Finnish authorities spotted a possible drone in the country’s airspace over the southern Uusimaa region early Friday.

"A danger alert has been issued for Uusimaa regarding drones. Official measures are underway. The Defense Forces have intensified their surveillance and counter-capabilities," Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wrote on US social media platform X.

Orpo's statement came after the Helsinki City Rescue Department announced on X that "a potentially dangerous unmanned aerial vehicle" may be moving in the airspace. It urged people to stay indoors "until the end of the hazard situation is announced."

Air traffic at the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport was reportedly restricted, causing domestic flight delays and cancellations, according to public broadcaster Yle.

Defense forces reportedly reaffirmed that they immediately enhanced their surveillance and response capabilities after receiving the information, underlining that the expected target area would be between Helsinki and Porvoo.

They said, however, that Finland is currently not facing a direct military threat.

After the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, Finland applied for and received NATO membership in April 2023.

At 1,343 kilometers (834 miles), Finland has the longest border of any NATO member state with Russia.

Its other borders are with fellow NATO countries Norway and Sweden.

