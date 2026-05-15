Iraqi premier vows state monopoly on arms Ali Al-Zaidi outlines security reforms after parliament grants confidence to his government

Iraq’s prime minister pledged Thursday to reinforce the state’s monopoly on arms as part of a broader government agenda focused on security, political, and public service reforms following parliament’s approval of his Cabinet.

According to the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), Ali Al-Zaidi outlined what he described as three tracks for government action during a speech before parliament, including reforming the security system through reinforcing the state’s monopoly on arms, strengthening security forces, and restoring public confidence in democracy.

Late Thursday, Iraq’s parliament granted confidence to Al-Zaidi and 14 ministers in his Cabinet, while voting on nine remaining ministerial portfolios was postponed.

The issue of weapons outside state authority has remained one of Iraq’s most sensitive security and political challenges for years amid the influence of armed groups, some operating under the Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella and others independently.

Al-Zaidi was tasked with forming the government after the Coordination Framework, Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc, backed his nomination following weeks of political consultations.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref