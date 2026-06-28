Talks were expected to resume this weekend in Switzerland but have been stalled by fighting

US-Iran talks stalled by resumption of hostilities: Report Talks were expected to resume this weekend in Switzerland but have been stalled by fighting

Ongoing talks between the US and Iran were halted by the recent resumption of fighting between the two countries, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing sources.

Iran and the US continue efforts to implement a broader 14-point understanding reached following weeks of regional military escalation and diplomatic negotiations.

The report said the talks were expected to resume this weekend in Switzerland but have been stalled by the fighting, citing sources.

On Saturday, the US military's Central Command said it had carried out strikes against multiple targets in Iran after Tehran's latest attack on a commercial ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for its part, said it launched missile and drone strikes targeting eight US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to the US attacks.

On June 18, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at reaching a lasting peace agreement and started talks on June 21 to implement its provisions and end their war.

The deal includes provisions on ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and setting temporary arrangements for maritime transit through the waterway.