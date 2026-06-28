Qatari citizen killed, another person injured by shrapnel from military operations: Interior Ministry Search teams locate delayed vessel off Qatar’s coast after overnight rescue operation

A Qatari citizen was killed and another person injured after a delayed vessel was located off Qatar’s coast following a search and rescue operation, the country’s Interior Ministry said Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said maritime patrols had noticed that one vessel, carrying two people on board, had failed to return at its scheduled time as part of routine maritime monitoring conducted by the General Directorate of Coasts and Border Security.

Search operations began on Saturday evening, and in the early hours of Sunday, rescue teams located the vessel.

According to the ministry, the search revealed that a Qatari citizen had died after being struck by shrapnel caused by military operations in the area.

An Arab resident was also injured and transferred for medical treatment, with authorities saying his condition is stable.

The ministry said investigations into the incident are ongoing in accordance with legal procedures.

The development comes amid renewed military escalation between the US and Iran in the region.