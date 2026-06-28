IRGC says operation targeted Ali Al Salem base and US Fifth Fleet facilities in response to recent American attacks

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say 8 US military sites destroyed in overnight strikes in Bahrain, Kuwait IRGC says operation targeted Ali Al Salem base and US Fifth Fleet facilities in response to recent American attacks

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Sunday it destroyed eight US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain during overnight missile and drone strikes in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

The IRGC said the operation was jointly carried out by its naval and aerospace forces and targeted eight military infrastructures belonging to the US army at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The statement said ballistic missiles and drones were used in the strikes, which it described as retaliation for recent US attacks on Iranian facilities in Sirik and Qeshm.

According to IRIB, the operation came hours after heightened tensions in Gulf waters and marked one of the most significant direct Iranian strikes on US regional assets since the start of the conflict.

The latest escalation came despite a recently signed memorandum of understanding, brokered by Pakistan, which aimed to end the war that began on Feb. 28.