US president says leaked terms 'bears no relation to the truth'

Trump accuses Iran of leaking false deal terms US president says leaked terms 'bears no relation to the truth'

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of leaking false terms of a deal to the media, adding they have nothing to do with the terms agreed in writing.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform TruthSocial.

“What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” he added.

He called those in Tehran "very dishonorable people" with whom "there is no such thing as dealing in good faith."

Trump also condemned the overnight drone attack on commercial ships at the strait as "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," warning Iran to "get their act together, and FAST."

​​​​​​​Iran's official news agency IRNA had earlier published what it described as a 7-point draft memorandum, diverging from a deal outline previously reported by US news outlet Axios.

IRNA said Iran would assume no new nuclear obligations and would retain full authority over the Strait of Hormuz — while Axios had reported a framework addressing Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and an "immediate reopening" of the waterway without tolls.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Thursday the "main part" of the text had been finalized, while accusing Washington of undermining progress through contradictory positions.

