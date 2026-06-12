Released files include 'credible' videos that show red and yellow light-emitting orbs, moving through the sky

US releases 3rd batch of declassified UFO files Released files include 'credible' videos that show red and yellow light-emitting orbs, moving through the sky

The US on Friday released a third set of formerly classified records about reported UFO encounters, featuring accounts of colorful UFO-like orbs mysteriously flying across the sky.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnel announced the third release of declassified and historical Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files as part of an effort to shed light on the administration of President Donald Trump’s examination of such sightings.

The Pentagon “will release additional files on a rolling basis,” Parnel said, according to the statement shared on US social media platform X, adding that the Defense Department is “actively working on the next release of UAP files.”

“As the unprecedented levels of interest in both this topic and the Trump administration's historic transparency effort continue,” the Pentagon has received over 1.7 billion hits worldwide since the site's launch on May 8, he said.

The first batch of files was released on May 8 as part of a broader declassification push by the Trump administration. A second batch was released on May 22.

According to media reports, the documents show that government officials were investigating and documenting suspected UAP incidents, with some sightings taking place near sensitive government facilities.

The released files include videos that show red and yellow light-emitting orbs moving through the sky. The videos were taken by witnesses whom the government deemed "credible," according to Axios.