Over past two months, US President Donald Trump has alternated between warnings of military action against Iran and assertions that a diplomatic agreement was close, making a series of public statements as negotiations and regional tensions continued

Timeline: Trump’s shifting statements on diplomacy and military action toward Iran Over past two months, US President Donald Trump has alternated between warnings of military action against Iran and assertions that a diplomatic agreement was close, making a series of public statements as negotiations and regional tensions continued

US President Donald Trump has made several conflicting statements over the past two months about negotiations with Iran, at times threatening military action and other times declaring peace is close.

His rapidly shifting rhetoric has created confusion and uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire and stabilize regional shipping routes around the Strait of Hormuz.

An analysis of public remarks over the past few months reveals that Trump has alternated between three main positions: claiming an agreement is within reach, issuing direct threats of total military destruction, and abruptly announcing de-escalations shortly after delivering ultimatums.

According to American media outlet CNN, Trump, since March, has claimed that the US was close to an agreement with Iran or that peace was imminent more than 38 times.

On multiple other occasions, Trump has issued severe military threats, including using language such as “hit them very hard" or “unleash hell.”

Observers have described Trump’s pattern as “diplomatic whiplash,” referring to sudden and repeated shifts in tone and rhetoric.

Here is a chronology of his fluctuating remarks over the last two months.

On April 7, Trump issued a dramatic ultimatum on his Truth Social platform, warning that the US would destroy Iranian civilization if Tehran refused to submit to his terms and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

Yet later that same day, 12 hours after a self-imposed deadline, Trump reversed course, announcing that Iran had agreed to a two-week suspension of hostilities and a reopening of the strait, declaring it a “total and complete victory, 100 percent.”

On April 8, Trump celebrated what he called "a big day for World Peace.”

However, the easing of tensions did not last long.

On April 12, after US-Iran talks in Pakistan concluded without a breakthrough, Trump abruptly announced that the US Navy would begin an immediate blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Accusing Iran of "extortion," Trump stated that American forces would hunt down ships paying tolls to Iran and begin clearing mines.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a post to his social media platform Truth Social.

By April 17, the tone shifted back to conciliation.

Trump declared the strait was “completely open and ready for business,” claiming that "most of the points are already negotiated" and that the naval blockade would only target Iranian interests until a transaction was finalized.

On April 19 and 20, Trump went back and forth between military action and optimistic declarations.

He warned that if Iran rejected a deal, “the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge,” adding: “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY.”

Asked by a PBS reporter what would happen if the ceasefire ended, Trump replied: “Then lots of bombs start going off.”

Only hours later, however, he said on Truth Social he was “under no pressure” and insisted negotiations would conclude “relatively quickly.”

By the end of April and with the lack of any formal agreement, Trump extended the ceasefire indefinitely while maintaining the naval blockade in place until negotiations were resolved “one way or another.”

In late May, Trump again claimed a breakthrough was close.

On May 23, Trump announced through Truth Social that a memorandum of understanding to end the war with Iran had been reached.

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries…”

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

However, during meetings on May 28–29, Trump declined to sign the 60-day draft memorandum negotiated by his own delegation, telling mediators he needed time to think.

He later took to social media to demand changes. On May 31, he formally requested revisions to a draft already negotiated by his own delegation.

Tensions flared again between June 6 and 8, when Iran and Israel exchanged strikes for the first time since mid-April, raising fears that the ceasefire was faltering.

Despite the escalation, Trump told reporters after attending the NBA Finals that an agreement could be reached “within two or three days” and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately.

On June 11, Trump announced that he had cancelled “scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran,” adding that discussions and final points had been in both concept and great detail and had been approved by all parties.

He said that the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect until the “Transaction” is finalized, with the time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.

Later that evening, Trump told a tele-rally audience, “I don’t know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry, however, rejected reports of a finalized agreement, describing them as “mere speculation.”