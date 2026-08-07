Mexico, Peru restore diplomatic ties after more than 3 years Peru grants former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez safe conduct as countries normalize relations

Mexico and Peru restored diplomatic relations Friday after more than three years of strained ties, the two governments said.

The move follows years of tensions triggered by the impeachment and arrest of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo in December 2022.

As part of the normalization process, Peru granted former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez a safe-conduct pass after a request from the Mexican government.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum welcomed the restoration of ties at her daily news conference, calling it an important step toward rebuilding relations between the two countries.

Peru’s Foreign Ministry said separately that Chavez was granted safe conduct under the 1954 Caracas Convention on Diplomatic Asylum, to which both countries are parties.

The ministry stressed that the decision would not prevent Peru from seeking her extradition if requested by the country’s judicial authorities.

“The Government of Peru reiterates emphatically that there is no political persecution,” the ministry said, adding that Peru upholds the rule of law, the separation of powers and due process.

Peru said Chavez was convicted as a co-perpetrator of conspiracy to commit rebellion, an offense against the constitutional order under Article 349 of the country’s Penal Code.

The ministry added that she is also under investigation by the National Prosecutor’s Office over alleged illicit enrichment and constitutional offenses.

Peru said it reserves the right to seek Chavez’s extradition under applicable bilateral and international treaties if requested by the judiciary.

The Foreign Ministry also said Peru continues to promote consultations within the Organization of American States aimed at preventing what it described as distortions in the application of diplomatic asylum while preserving its original purpose.

Relations between Mexico and Peru deteriorated after Castillo attempted to dissolve Congress in December 2022 and was subsequently removed from office and arrested.

Mexico later granted asylum to members of Castillo’s family and to Chavez, prompting Lima to downgrade diplomatic relations.