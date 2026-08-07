Court also delays its ruling for two weeks, giving US president opportunity to appeal to Supreme Court

US court blocks Trump’s ballroom construction at White House Court also delays its ruling for two weeks, giving US president opportunity to appeal to Supreme Court

A federal appeals court on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s plan to build a large new ballroom at the White House, setting the stage for a potential legal battle before the Supreme Court.

“Each President is a temporary tenant, not the owner, of the White House and its Executive Residence. The President has no -- and claims no -- constitutionally assigned authority over that property, which is designed and maintained for the use of all Presidents, current and future, and for the American people,” the DC Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 ruling siding with the nation’s top historic preservation group.

“The National Trust has shown, compellingly, that Congress has not ceded unfettered authority to the Executive Branch to dramatically redesign, reshape, and reconstruct the White House -- the People’s House -- to fit a particular President’s desires,” the court wrote in its unsigned opinion.

The court also delayed the effect of its ruling for two weeks, giving Trump an opportunity to appeal to the nation’s highest court.

In response to the decision, Trump said: “We will be immediately appealing to the United States Supreme Court.”

“The Military and Secret Service are viewing this horrendous, politically motivated, and unlawful ruling as a National Security threat to our Nation in that the entire Complex is being built for the protection of our Country and, additionally, all future Presidents,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“There will be no expense to the American Taxpayer. This unjust decision must be overturned by the Supreme Court in its entirety,” he added.