Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $500M at North American box office in record 7 days Tom Holland-led film surpasses 8-day record set by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed $500 million at the North American box office in seven days, becoming the fastest film ever to reach the milestone, Sony Pictures said Thursday.

The superhero film was projected to end its first full week with more than $508 million in the US and Canada.

The previous record belonged to Avengers: Endgame, which took eight days to reach the half-billion-dollar mark after its release in April 2019.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day had already set the biggest domestic opening-weekend record with $360 million while earning $932 million worldwide, the second-largest global debut in cinema history.

The film later crossed $1 billion globally in six days, one day slower than the record set by Avengers: Endgame.

Produced by Marvel Studios and Amy Pascal on a reported budget of $225 million, the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.