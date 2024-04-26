Dolar
32.57
Euro
34.95
Altın
2,346.15
ETH/USDT
3,139.20
BTC/USDT
64,380.00
BIST 100
9,886.71
Türkçe English BHSC Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
Eski Gençlik ve Spordan Sorumlu Devlet Bakanı, Trabzonspor Onursal Başkanı Mehmet Ali Yılmaz için Marmara Üniversitesi İlahiyat Fakültesi Camisi'nde cenaze töreni düzenleniyor. Alman polisi başken Berlin’deki başbakanlık binasının yanında kurulan Filistin destekçilerine ait çadırlara müdahale ediyor.
logo
AA Yayınları

The Evidence

26.04.2024 - Güncelleme : 26.04.2024
The Evidence

Yayın Adı: The Evidence
Sayfa Sayısı: 320
Basım Tarihi: 2024Boyut: 28 x 28 cm
Tür: Dünya TarihiISBN: 978-625-94504-4-5
Dil: İngilizceEtiket Fiyatı: 1750 TL

Kitap Hakkında

The Israeli military’s assault on Gaza, initiated on October 7th under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has resulted in the most extensive destruction and loss of life witnessed since the Nakba, or the “Great Catastrophe,” in 1948. Throughout the relentless attacks so far, numerous violations of international legal norms and the laws of war have been committed.

The Evidence has emerged from a resolute commitment to meticulously document these transgressions, which have elicited a significant international reaction, and to ensure that these atrocities are not eventually forgotten by the international community. Its content, shaped by the reports and photographs of AA photojournalists and correspondents who work selflessly under extremely challenging conditions in the Gaza Strip, not only provides firsthand accounts of the events transpiring in Gaza that the world would otherwise remain unaware of, but also serves as a guiding reference for the pursuit of justice on international platforms against the crimes committed by the Netanyahu administration.

Anadolu Ajansı web sitesinde, AA Haber Akış Sistemi (HAS) üzerinden abonelere sunulan haberler, özetlenerek yayımlanmaktadır. Abonelik için lütfen iletişime geçiniz.
İlgili konular
Bu haberi paylaşın
İstanbul'da bir okulda öğretmeni darbeden veli tutuklandı
Ekonomist Korhan Berzeg'in Gönen'de evinin yakınındaki arama çalışmaları sürüyor
Cumhurbaşkanlığı İletişim Başkanı Altun: Filistin davası mevzubahis olduğunda yerimiz hakikatin yanıdır
Türkiye'nin Londra Büyükelçisi Ertaş: Kanıt belgeseli uluslararası hukukun tüm ülkeler için geçerli olduğunu gösterecek
İstiklal Caddesi’ndeki terör saldırısı davasında karar

Benzer haberler

The Evidence

The Evidence

Veri politikasındaki amaçlarla sınırlı ve mevzuata uygun şekilde çerez konumlandırmaktayız. Detaylar için "veri politikamızı" inceleyebilirsiniz.
Kabul et Reddet Tanımlama Bilgilerini Yönet