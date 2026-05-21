Cuba said earlier that it was deciding whether to accept US ⁠offer amid skepticism about Washington’s intentions

US’ Rubio says Cuba accepted $100M in American humanitarian aid Cuba said earlier that it was deciding whether to accept US ⁠offer amid skepticism about Washington’s intentions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that Cuba has accepted $100 million in American humanitarian aid.

"They say they've accepted it," Rubio told reporters.

“We'll see if that means it, because here's the thing: We're not going to do humanitarian aid that falls into the hands of their military company that they have, and then they take that stuff, and they sell it at the dollar stores and put the money in their pocket,” he added.

Cuba said earlier that it was deciding whether to accept a US ⁠offer amid skepticism about Washington’s intentions as the island nation grapples with a severe energy crisis due to a lack of fuel reserves caused by an American oil blockade.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said his government would be willing to accept the assistance “if the US government is truly willing to provide assistance in the amount it has announced, and in full accordance with universally recognized humanitarian aid practices.”

The US pledged $100 million in collaboration with the Catholic Church, specifically proposing distribution through the Church and other independent organizations rather than the Cuban government.