- Annalena Baerbock urges all sides to 'utilize this opportunity to find diplomatic solutions to all disputes,' says spokesperson

UN General Assembly president welcomes US-Iran agreement, calls for full compliance - Annalena Baerbock urges all sides to 'utilize this opportunity to find diplomatic solutions to all disputes,' says spokesperson

UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock on Monday welcomed the announcement of an agreement between the US and Iran to cease hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"The President of the General Assembly reiterates the Secretary General's statement welcoming the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed to a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities and open the Strait of Hormuz after months of fighting that has led to thousands of civilian injuries, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, destabilization in the region, and global economic upheaval," Baerbock's spokesperson La Neice Collins said at a news conference.

Collins said Baerbock thanked mediators involved in the talks ongoing for several weeks and called on all parties to fully comply with "the immediate and permanent ceasefire, including in Lebanon," and "to utilize this opportunity to find diplomatic solutions to all disputes in line with the UN Charter and international law."

"This is the only way to bring lasting peace to the Middle East, ensure the safety and security of all countries and people in the region, and end the suffering of innocent civilians," Collins added.

On Sunday evening, Washington and Tehran announced a Pakistani-mediated agreement to end military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and lift the naval blockade on Iran. The agreement is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.