Recep Tayyip Erdogan says agreement marks ‘very important step’ in war that began with provocations from Israel on Feb. 28

US-Iran agreement gave region a ‘sigh of relief,’ says Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says agreement marks ‘very important step’ in war that began with provocations from Israel on Feb. 28

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that the agreement between the US and Iran marked a “very important step” to end the war that began with provocations from Israel on Feb. 28, adding that it gave the region “a sigh of relief.”

“The US-Iran agreement is a very important step in the war that began with Israel’s plots and provocations on Feb. 28,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara. “Our region, which has been on edge for months, has breathed a sigh of relief.”

‘Türkiye raised voice of peace’

Erdogan underlined Türkiye's “prudent, calm and diplomacy-first” stance since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28.

“We did not fall for provocations, we did not abandon fairness, and we did not allow our bonds of neighborliness and brotherhood to be damaged,” he said.

Türkiye acted in cooperation with its allies and “brothers in the Gulf,” Erdogan said, adding that Ankara was “not among those pouring gasoline on (the fire of) war, but among those raising the voice of peace.”

He said Türkiye, together with Qatar and Saudi Arabia, gave strong support to efforts carried out through the mediation of “brotherly country Pakistan.”

The Turkish president said Türkiye also did not remain indifferent to “insidious games” aimed at further dividing the region and building “walls of blood” between brotherly peoples.

He said no Turkish citizen was harmed in the crisis. “Plans to pit brothers against each other did not achieve their goal.”

Erdogan added that attempts to “ignite new flames of discord among Turks, Arabs, Kurds and Persians” ended in failure.

‘Chapter of war that claimed thousands of civilian lives is now closed’

Erdogan said Türkiye would never forget the “terrible destruction” that the conflict unleashed on the region, the children killed in school, and international law being “recklessly trampled underfoot.”

“We believe that this meaningless chapter of war, which has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians, including innocent children, is now closed,” he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye was greatly pleased “on behalf of our region and all humanity” with the agreement reached with Ankara’s contributions.

“We hope the agreement will fully open the way toward the establishment of lasting peace and stability in our region,” he said.

He congratulated all those who contributed to reaching the agreement, particularly the US and Iranian leadership, and also praised Pakistan for its mediation efforts, as well as Qatar and Saudi Arabia for their support in the negotiations.

Erdogan also called for avoiding any rhetoric or action that could escalate tensions until the agreement is signed, warning that “sabotage” attempts should be watched carefully.

Türkiye to continue playing leading role in NATO

On NATO, Erdogan said Türkiye is among the leading countries supporting the alliance’s peace mission.

He said Türkiye has NATO’s second-largest land army and has contributed to the alliance’s security, particularly on its southeastern flank.

“As we develop our defense capabilities, we contribute to the alliance’s deterrence,” he said.

Erdogan said NATO should continue its mission of contributing to global peace and stability “on healthy ground,” adding that this depends on preserving the spirit of alliance on which NATO was built.

“A strong alliance can only rise on the basis of strong solidarity and cooperation,” he said.

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue to play a leading role in NATO with its comprehensive military capabilities, strategically important geography and historical depth.

Interest, expectations rising from NATO Summit in Ankara

He also said Türkiye’s position within the alliance and developments unfolding in the region have increased interest and expectations from the alliance’s Ankara Summit.

“With awareness of these expectations, we are continuing our work for the summit to be a threshold that will shape the future of NATO’s security architecture,” he said.

He said Ankara is making comprehensive preparations to host heads of state and government who will come to the Turkish capital for the summit, adding that Türkiye would organize international events in a way befitting the country’s stature.