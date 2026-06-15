UN Security Council extends Afghan mission mandate for 1 year

The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously extended the mandate of its assistance mission in Afghanistan for one year, maintaining the mission's existing tasks and priorities despite recent discussions about possible adjustments to its mandate.

The resolution extends the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until June 17, 2027.

The 15-member council adopted the resolution unanimously after negotiations in which some members discussed streamlining the mission's mandate and priorities. However, the final text preserved UNAMA's existing responsibilities without major changes.

Ambassador Fu Cong of China, the penholder on Afghanistan, welcomed the extension of the mandate and said: "The resolution maintains and strengthens UNAMA's core mandate, including coordinating international assistance, conducting political good offices, and promoting the protection of human rights, while streamlining outdated or redundant mandates as necessary."

"The resolution reaffirms the importance of counterterrorism and expresses the hope that Afghanistan will strengthen counterterrorism cooperation with regional countries, eradicate all terrorist forces, and uphold common security," he said.

Based in Kabul, UNAMA supports peace and stability efforts, human rights monitoring, humanitarian coordination, and engagement with Afghan authorities and international stakeholders.