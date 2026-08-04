Qatar urges Gulf coordination to implement US-Iran memorandum of understanding Qatari prime minister discusses regional de-escalation with Gulf foreign ministers, reiterates support for diplomacy and lasting peace

Qatar on Monday called for greater Gulf coordination to implement the US-Iran memorandum of understanding in separate calls between Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

The talks focused on regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to reduce tensions and strengthen security and stability across the region, alongside bilateral cooperation, according to a statement by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

Al Thani stressed the need for all parties to remain committed to dialogue and diplomacy and to implement the provisions of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding including ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to preserve regional security, safeguard recent gains and reinforce regional stability.

He also reaffirmed Qatar’s full support for efforts aimed at easing tensions and reaching a comprehensive agreement that would deliver lasting peace across the region.

Tensions have escalated across the Middle East since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, triggering retaliatory strikes by Tehran targeting several countries across the region.

The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. The deal collapsed last month, however, with the US and Iran exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks.

