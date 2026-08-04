47-year-old will lead strategic, technical development of refereeing in line with UEFA, FIFA standards

Turkish federation appoints former World Cup referee Anthony Taylor to lead elite refereeing 47-year-old will lead strategic, technical development of refereeing in line with UEFA, FIFA standards

English referee Anthony Taylor was appointed director of elite refereeing at the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Tuesday, following his retirement from officiating after a distinguished 20-year career.

Taylor's appointment was confirmed by law firm Trinity Chambers, with barrister Fraser Williamson acting on his behalf during the recruitment process.

According to Trinity Chambers, Taylor will lead the strategic and technical development of elite refereeing within the TFF, supporting its efforts to strengthen the country's refereeing program in line with UEFA and FIFA standards.

"I am delighted to take on this new role," Taylor said following his appointment.

Williamson said Taylor's achievements in football "speak for themselves" and described the position as an opportunity to contribute to the continued development of elite refereeing in Türkiye.

"I wish him every success in what I am sure will be a rewarding and successful chapter," he added.

The 47-year-old announced last month that he was stepping down from refereeing, having officiated in 668 professional domestic matches as well as at UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.