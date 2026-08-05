No tsunami alert has been issued

6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of southern Philippines No tsunami alert has been issued

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines in the Mindanao region on Wednesday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

However, no tsunami alert was issued, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or infrastructure damage.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," one of the world's most active seismic zones, where four major tectonic plates meet.