Morning Briefing: Aug. 5, 2026

Here is a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including US President Donald Trump saying Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen "very soon," the seventh round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome focusing on border issues and security arrangements, and Iran saying Hormuz talks with Oman continue "positively."
US President Trump said Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen "very soon" as negotiations with Iran continue while warning Tehran that Washington would take strong military action if a deal is not reached.
"The Strait is going to be open very soon — or they're gonna hit very hard, and then the Strait is going to be open," he told Fox News.
Trump said he had previously been prepared to launch a major attack against Iran but agreed to negotiations after Iranian officials requested talks.
"We were going to a tremendous attack, the biggest since World War II, and they called me and said, very politely, 'Please, can we talk? Can we talk?'... I said, 'Yes, we can talk. Let's get it done. Finally, let's get it done.'" he added.
The first day of the seventh round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome focused on border issues and mechanisms to verify the implementation of security arrangements, a senior Lebanese official told Anadolu on Tuesday.
"The first day of the seventh round of negotiations with Israel concluded, with the afternoon discussions divided into two meetings, one military and one political," the official said.
At the political meeting, the two sides discussed the border issue, with Lebanon presenting its position. The discussions are scheduled to continue on Wednesday, the official said.
During the military meeting, participants discussed mechanisms to verify the implementation of the security arrangements, including an Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah's weapons, as well as the third party responsible for overseeing the process.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tuesday that Tehran’s talks with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz continue "positively."
"The talks so far have been assessed positively at both the technical and political levels.
"Iran is trying to develop the necessary mechanisms for future arrangements for managing shipping traffic in this strategic passage, in cooperation with Oman," Baqaei told Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB. The outcomes of the talks "will be announced once they have concluded.”
The negotiations focus on defining safe inbound and outbound shipping lanes that "safeguard the sovereign rights of both countries while taking into account the national security considerations of Iran and Oman," Baqaei added.
Turkish football club Trabzonspor announced late Tuesday that it had begun transfer negotiations with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.
In a statement sent to the Istanbul Stock Exchange by Trabzonspor and published on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform, the Black Sea club said: “Negotiations have begun over the transfer of professional soccer player Mohamed Salah, who is a free agent, to our club.”
The 34-year-old announced in March that he would be leaving English Premier League club Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-2026 season. Various unconfirmed media reports suggest that Salah is negotiating a two-year contract for a yearly salary of €17 million ($19.6 million).
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom on Tuesday described the governing body's abandonment of the private investment proposal as "a sad and reproachable series of events," as pressure continues to mount on President Gianni Infantino.
In an internal message to staff obtained by multiple media outlets, Grafstrom said the controversy surrounding the failed FIFA Football Enterprise project had been "difficult to comprehend and accept," while urging employees to remain focused on serving football despite the ongoing turmoil.
The remarks came as FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger also distanced himself from the proposal, saying he had not been involved in its development and that abandoning the project had been "absolutely necessary and beyond question."
Paramount Skydance raised its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday as streaming growth and merger-related savings helped offset weakness in its traditional television business.
The US media company increased its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion, while maintaining its revenue outlook at $30 billion, representing annual growth of about 4%.
Second-quarter revenue totaled $6.91 billion, slightly above market expectations of $6.88 billion and marginally higher than a year earlier.
SpaceX reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenue Tuesday in its first earnings release since going public, driven by growth across its satellite connectivity, space launch and artificial intelligence businesses.
The Elon Musk-led company generated $7.81 billion in revenue during the quarter, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $6.93 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Revenue surged 92% from $4.1 billion in the same period last year.
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