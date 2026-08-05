Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 5, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here is a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including US President Donald Trump saying Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen "very soon," the seventh round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome focusing on border issues and security arrangements, and Iran saying Hormuz talks with Oman continue "positively."

TOP STORIES

Trump says Strait of Hormuz to open 'very soon,' warns Iran of 'very hard' response if talks fail

US President Trump said Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen "very soon" as negotiations with Iran continue while warning Tehran that Washington would take strong military action if a deal is not reached.

"The Strait is going to be open very soon — or they're gonna hit very hard, and then the Strait is going to be open," he told Fox News.

Trump said he had previously been prepared to launch a major attack against Iran but agreed to negotiations after Iranian officials requested talks.

"We were going to a tremendous attack, the biggest since World War II, and they called me and said, very politely, 'Please, can we talk? Can we talk?'... I said, 'Yes, we can talk. Let's get it done. Finally, let's get it done.'" he added.

Lebanon-Israel talks in Rome focus on border, security arrangements: Lebanese official

The first day of the seventh round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome focused on border issues and mechanisms to verify the implementation of security arrangements, a senior Lebanese official told Anadolu on Tuesday.

"The first day of the seventh round of negotiations with Israel concluded, with the afternoon discussions divided into two meetings, one military and one political," the official said.

At the political meeting, the two sides discussed the border issue, with Lebanon presenting its position. The discussions are scheduled to continue on Wednesday, the official said.

During the military meeting, participants discussed mechanisms to verify the implementation of the security arrangements, including an Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah's weapons, as well as the third party responsible for overseeing the process.

Iran says Hormuz talks with Oman continue 'positively'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tuesday that Tehran’s talks with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz continue "positively."

"The talks so far have been assessed positively at both the technical and political levels.

"Iran is trying to develop the necessary mechanisms for future arrangements for managing shipping traffic in this strategic passage, in cooperation with Oman," Baqaei told Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB. The outcomes of the talks "will be announced once they have concluded.”

The negotiations focus on defining safe inbound and outbound shipping lanes that "safeguard the sovereign rights of both countries while taking into account the national security considerations of Iran and Oman," Baqaei added.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran said it is not engaged in negotiations with the US and that it is working with Oman to establish "a temporary route" in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure safe navigation through the strategic waterway

The Trump administration has revoked the visa of Brazil's Ambassador to the US Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti in a reciprocal move following Brazil's denial of visas to two American diplomats and its delay in approving Washington's ambassadorial nominee, a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu on Tuesday.

Turkish national intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met Tuesday with senior Libyan officials to discuss developments in Libya, bilateral cooperation, and efforts to preserve security and stability in the North African country, according to Turkish security sources.

The US military has drawn down almost 80% of its critical missile-interceptor stockpile and about half of its Patriot missiles since the war with Iran began, according to a CNN report on Tuesday.

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted Russia’s Tula region overnight, damaging residential buildings, industrial facilities, and a logistics center, the regional governor, Dmitry Milyayev, said on Wednesday.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump discussed ongoing efforts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran during a phone call on Tuesday, the Emiri Diwan said.

The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced Todd Blanche's nomination to serve as the next attorney general in a 12-10 vote, clearing a key hurdle and putting him on track to be confirmed in the full Senate.

Austria recorded its all-time high temperature of 41C (105.8F) on Tuesday as a heat wave gripped the country, according to the country’s weather agency.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned that the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak has grown beyond the capacity of the current response, calling for urgent financial and operational support to contain its spread.

Jay Clayton was sworn in on Monday as the new US director of national intelligence.

Qatar called Tuesday for pressure on Israel to implement its commitments under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying Hamas has fulfilled all obligations under the deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday the Israeli army will not withdraw from areas it occupies in the Gaza Strip until Palestinian group Hamas is "fully" disarmed.

The Sudanese army and allied forces defeated the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the areas of Hajar al-Marafieen and Bir Saliba in North Darfur state, Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi said Tuesday.

Palestinians in Gaza held funeral prayers on Tuesday for 112 people recovered from under the rubble of homes destroyed during Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave.

The Sudanese army and allied forces defeated the paramilitary RSF in the areas of Hajar al-Marafieen and Bir Saliba in North Darfur state, Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi said Tuesday.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on Tuesday blamed the US embargo for the country's repeated nationwide electricity outages.

SPORTS

Türkiye’s Trabzonspor announces start of transfer talks for Egyptian star Salah

Turkish football club Trabzonspor announced late Tuesday that it had begun transfer negotiations with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

In a statement sent to the Istanbul Stock Exchange by Trabzonspor and published on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform, the Black Sea club said: “Negotiations have begun over the transfer of professional soccer player Mohamed Salah, who is a free agent, to our club.”

The 34-year-old announced in March that he would be leaving English Premier League club Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-2026 season. Various unconfirmed media reports suggest that Salah is negotiating a two-year contract for a yearly salary of €17 million ($19.6 million).

‘A sad and reproachable series of events,’ says FIFA Secretary General on abandoned Forward Enterprise project

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom on Tuesday described the governing body's abandonment of the private investment proposal as "a sad and reproachable series of events," as pressure continues to mount on President Gianni Infantino.

In an internal message to staff obtained by multiple media outlets, Grafstrom said the controversy surrounding the failed FIFA Football Enterprise project had been "difficult to comprehend and accept," while urging employees to remain focused on serving football despite the ongoing turmoil.

The remarks came as FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger also distanced himself from the proposal, saying he had not been involved in its development and that abandoning the project had been "absolutely necessary and beyond question."

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Paramount Skydance raises 2026 profit outlook on streaming growth, merger savings

Paramount Skydance raised its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday as streaming growth and merger-related savings helped offset weakness in its traditional television business.

The US media company increased its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion, while maintaining its revenue outlook at $30 billion, representing annual growth of about 4%.

Second-quarter revenue totaled $6.91 billion, slightly above market expectations of $6.88 billion and marginally higher than a year earlier.

SpaceX revenue jumps 92% in 1st earnings report since IPO

SpaceX reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenue Tuesday in its first earnings release since going public, driven by growth across its satellite connectivity, space launch and artificial intelligence businesses.

The Elon Musk-led company generated $7.81 billion in revenue during the quarter, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $6.93 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue surged 92% from $4.1 billion in the same period last year.