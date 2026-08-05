Authorities issue heat warnings across almost entire country, with highest-level alerts in central, southern and eastern regions

Polish premier urges employers to protect workers as temperatures near 40C Authorities issue heat warnings across almost entire country, with highest-level alerts in central, southern and eastern regions

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday urged employers to take measures to protect workers as an intense heat wave was expected to push temperatures close to 40C (104F) in parts of the country.

In a video message posted on US social media company X, Tusk called on businesses to prioritize employee safety during the hottest hours of the day, warning that the extreme temperatures posed serious health risks.

“Imagine working for eight hours in temperatures that could reach nearly 40C across Poland today. Take care of your employees, your co-workers and yourselves,” he said.

He encouraged employers to use air conditioning where available and ensure workers had access to cold drinking water, fans and shaded workspaces.

Tusk also urged businesses to allow remote work where possible, adjust working conditions or duties, and suspend work during the most dangerous hours if necessary.

Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management issued heat warnings covering almost the entire country Wednesday, with the highest-level alerts in effect across large parts of the central, southern and eastern regions.

The agency forecast temperatures ranging from around 30C (86F) in the northeast to 36C (96.8F) in central Poland, with highs of up to 40C in the southeast.

The heat wave also prompted many local governments to shorten office hours or adjust work schedules, according to state news agency PAP.

Separately, energy company Enea said two of its major power plants had reduced electricity output because of low water levels in the Vistula River.