UN agency warns El Nino could push 49M more people into acute hunger by end of 2027 WFP says climate-driven weather pattern expected to worsen food insecurity in 45 vulnerable countries, urges early action

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned Wednesday that the strengthening El Nino weather pattern could push at least 49 million more people into acute food insecurity by the end of 2027 as it ramps up preparedness and response efforts in vulnerable countries.

The agency said in a statement that its latest analysis shows El Nino is expected to significantly worsen food insecurity in 45 countries already struggling with hunger, increasing the number of acutely food-insecure people from about 225 million to 274 million.

"El Nino is a massive threat to the food security of millions who are already vulnerable," WFP Acting Executive Director Carl Skau said in the statement.

He said severe floods, droughts and extreme temperatures could quickly push communities from coping to crisis, adding that WFP has already expanded early response efforts in eight countries.

According to WFP, El Nino is expected to peak between September and December 2026, but its impacts are likely to continue throughout 2027 by disrupting future harvests.

The agency said the largest impacts are expected in Central America and southern Africa, with significant effects also forecast in eastern Africa and South and Southeast Asia.

Latin America and the Caribbean could see "one of the sharpest rises" in food insecurity, with more than 16 million people affected, while East and Southern Africa could see food security deteriorate for more than 18 million people.

WFP projected that an additional 8.2 million people will face acute food insecurity in Asia and the Pacific, while West and Central Africa could see food insecurity rise by 12%, affecting nearly 6 million more people.

Since May, WFP has activated anticipatory action plans in six countries — South Sudan, Chad, Mauritania, Uganda, Guatemala and El Salvador — providing more than $14 million in assistance to around 500,000 people.

It added that investing in preparedness can save between $3 and $7 in future losses and response costs for every $1 spent.