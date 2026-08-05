US, Pakistan reaffirm counterterrorism collaboration, joint actions against terrorist groups Affirmation made during 4th US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Washington

The US and Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring their counterterrorism collaboration as part of an "enduring vision" of regional peace, prosperity and stability, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The two sides also affirmed their joint resolve to confront "terrorist" organizations that endanger the safety of their citizens and the stability of the region, including ISIS-Khorasan, Al-Qaeda, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliates.

The affirmation was made during the fourth US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Washington on Tuesday, the statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said.

The US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Special Secretary Nabeel Munir led their countries' respective delegations.

The dialogue underscored shared interests in the US-Pakistan counterterrorism partnership and the two countries’ determination to confront terrorism.

Delegations exchanged views on the current threat environment, explored avenues to enhance collaboration, and discussed steps to strengthen border security and disrupt terrorist facilitation networks.

The outlawed TTP and BLA have long been targeting Pakistani security forces, mainly in the country's southwestern and northwestern parts.