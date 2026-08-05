- More than 2,400 people treated for heat-related illnesses as temperatures in Seoul are forecast to reach 39C

Heat-related deaths in South Korea rise to 21 amid intense heat wave - More than 2,400 people treated for heat-related illnesses as temperatures in Seoul are forecast to reach 39C

At least 21 people have died from heat-related illnesses in South Korea this year as the country continues to grapple with intense heat, local media reported on Wednesday.

A total of 2,441 people visited emergency rooms for heat-related conditions as of Tuesday since authorities launched their seasonal surveillance system in mid-May, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Although the number of heat-related patients was lower compared to the same period last year, fatalities have increased. This year's death toll has already surpassed the 20 fatalities recorded during the comparable period last year.

One of the latest victims was a man in his 60s who died after working outdoors at a farm in Eumseong County in North Chungcheong Province on Tuesday.

Heat exhaustion accounted for 61.7% of reported cases, followed by heat stroke at 16.8% and heat cramps at 11.5%, according to health authorities.

South Korea's weather agency on Wednesday expanded serious heat wave warnings across the greater Seoul area, placing about 43% of the region under the highest alert level.

Temperatures in the capital Seoul are forecast to climb as high as 39C (102.2F) on Thursday as the prolonged spell of extreme heat continues.