Iranian president reaffirms support for Palestine, backs Hamas-led negotiation decisions In phone call, Masoud Pezeshkian tells Hamas political chief Khalil al-Hayya that Palestine remains a top priority of Iran’s foreign policy

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the Palestinian cause on Wednesday, saying Iran would back decisions taken by Hamas and other Palestinian factions in negotiations, according to the Iranian presidency.

During a phone call with Khalil al-Hayya, the newly appointed head of Hamas’ political bureau, Pezeshkian congratulated him and expressed hope that he would succeed in serving the Palestinian people, the presidency said in a statement.

Pezeshkian said Iran would continue supporting the Palestinian people “to the greatest extent possible” and praised al-Hayya’s role in coordinating Palestinian factions.

He added that Tehran supports “every measure, initiative and decision” taken by Palestinian leaders during negotiations.

Despite recent Israeli and US attacks on Iran, the Palestinian issue has remained a priority of Iranian foreign policy and “the foremost issue of the Islamic world,” Pezeshkian said, according to the statement.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening unity among Muslim countries, saying greater solidarity would help ensure the victory of “truth over falsehood.”

Al-Hayya thanked Iran for its continued support for the Palestinian people and described Israel as the main source of instability and insecurity in the region, according to the presidency.

He said Hamas is negotiating in coordination with other Palestinian factions and would not allow Israel to achieve through diplomacy what it failed to accomplish on the battlefield.

Al-Hayya also emphasized “the Palestinian people’s commitment to their full rights and their use of legitimate means to achieve them,” the statement said.

He expressed hope that the attacks on Iran would end and that security and stability would return to the region.

On July 20, Hamas said al-Hayya had been elected to lead the group, succeeding Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in a clash with Israeli forces in southern Gaza in October 2024.

The call came after the Board of Peace released a draft agreement on Friday outlining principles and implementation mechanisms for the next phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan. The draft includes security, administrative and transitional arrangements for the enclave, as well as a proposed political track.