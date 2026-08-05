Turkish foreign minister expected to discuss efforts to establish lasting stability, security in Syria, as well as regional, global issues, with Syrian counterpart

Syrian foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Thursday Turkish foreign minister expected to discuss efforts to establish lasting stability, security in Syria, as well as regional, global issues, with Syrian counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, who will pay a working visit to Türkiye on Thursday.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, al-Shaibani will arrive in Türkiye on Thursday as part of a working visit.

During the meeting, Fidan is expected to make a comprehensive assessment of the multifaceted efforts, supported by Türkiye, to establish lasting stability and security in Syria.

He is expected to emphasize that Syria's counterterrorism capacity is steadily improving, and to express Ankara's determination to further advance coordination with Syria in this field.

He will state that Türkiye aims to further institutionalize cooperation with Syria, which has made significant progress since December 2024 in many areas ranging from the economy and security to social reconciliation and reconstruction.

The two ministers are expected to review plans for upcoming high-level visits.

Fidan will underline the need to add a parliamentary dimension to relations with Syria, which accelerated its state institutionalization by launching the activities of the Syrian People's Assembly last month.

He will discuss the developments regarding the current stage of integrating northeastern Syria into the central government, an issue that closely concerns Türkiye.

Fidan will state that Israel's policies and actions aimed at undermining Syria's efforts to establish stability and security are unacceptable, while stressing the importance of Syria continuing its normalization efforts without being drawn into an additional cycle of conflict in the region.

He is expected to say that Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza must be stopped as soon as possible with the support of the international community, despite the agreement to proceed to the second phase of the Peace Plan, and emphasize that ending Israel's occupation in southern Lebanon is of critical importance for regional security and stability.

During the meeting with al-Shaibani, Fidan is also expected to reiterate Türkiye's support for diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire between the US and Iran, reopening the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, and achieving lasting peace.