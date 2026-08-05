Israeli forces also carry out powerful explosion in Kfar Tebnit amid continuing negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut, southern Lebanon Israeli forces also carry out powerful explosion in Kfar Tebnit amid continuing negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Rome

Israeli drones flew at low altitude over the Lebanese capital Beirut, its southern suburbs, the southern city of Tyre and nearby towns on Wednesday, according to state media.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported low-altitude Israeli drone flights over Beirut and its southern suburbs, as well as Tyre and surrounding villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

In a related development, the agency said Israeli forces carried out a powerful explosion in the town of Kfar Tebnit. It provided no further details about the nature of the blast or any resulting damage.

The incidents came as Israel continued its violations despite a seventh round of direct negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv. The talks began Tuesday in the Italian capital, Rome, and are scheduled to continue through Thursday.

Despite signing a US-mediated “framework formula” agreement in June, Israel has continued its assault on Lebanon, which began on March 2 and has killed 4,333 people and injured 12,250, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Israel occupies parts of southern Lebanon, some seized decades ago and others during the 2023-2024 war. It has advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during its current assault.