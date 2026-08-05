Pope Leo set to visit Uruguay, Argentina, Peru in November Vatican says pontiff will visit 10 cities during 11-day Latin America trip, his sixth international journey

Pope Leo XIV will travel to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru in November as part of an 11-day apostolic journey across Latin America, Vatican News reported Wednesday.

According to the report, the pope will visit the three countries from Nov. 6 to 17, stopping in 10 cities during what will be his sixth international trip since becoming pontiff.

The journey will begin in Uruguay, where Pope Leo will visit Montevideo, Paysandu and Florida from Nov. 6 to 8.

He will then travel to Argentina, visiting Buenos Aires, Cordoba and Lujan from Nov. 8 to 11. The visit comes after the late Pope Francis, who was born in Buenos Aires, did not return to his homeland during his 12-year pontificate.

The final leg of the trip will take the pope to Peru from Nov. 11 to 17, with stops in Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa.

Vatican News noted that Peru holds particular significance for Pope Leo, who first arrived in the country as a missionary in the 1980s, later served as a bishop there, and became a Peruvian citizen.

