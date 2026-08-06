'In 30 days, I stopped millions and millions of people from invading our country,' says US president

Trump says illegal border crossings have stopped, vows continued deportations 'In 30 days, I stopped millions and millions of people from invading our country,' says US president

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his administration's immigration crackdown, claiming it halted illegal immigration within weeks and pledging to continue deporting undocumented immigrants who commit crimes.

"In 30 days, I stopped millions and millions of people from invading our country. Think of it: our country was being invaded. 25 million people poured through our southern border," Trump said at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He also claimed that "in the last 15 months ... not one person has been allowed to come into our country illegally."

"We're getting them all out. They're all getting out very fast," he said.

The president said his administration was working to remove "the scourge of migrant crime" from American communities, pointing to recent immigration enforcement actions and referencing unrest in Spain involving migrants.

"You saw what happened last week in Spain—where 60,000 migrants stampeded against the border, invaded and occupied the town, attacked innocent citizens, and rioted in the streets—and that's what Communists want for America," Trump said.

Trump also highlighted recent arrests by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including the detention of an undocumented immigrant in Las Vegas accused of stabbing two roommates and another individual in Lyon County who he said had been convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

"That's why, under the Trump administration, we will always stand with ICE and Border Patrol and law enforcement," he said. "We will always stand strong with law enforcement."

Separately, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Wednesday that ICE agents continue to arrest individuals accused or convicted of serious crimes.

"Just yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, sexual predators, drug traffickers, and other public safety threats," Mullin wrote on the US social media platform X. "Every day, the men and women of ICE are arresting and removing illegal aliens from our nation."

