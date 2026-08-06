New York Times says new unit will expand intelligence, cyber and covert influence operations targeting Cuba

CIA establishes secret Cuba task force to increase pressure on Havana: Report New York Times says new unit will expand intelligence, cyber and covert influence operations targeting Cuba

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has secretly established a Cuba task force to intensify pressure on the Cuban government and expand intelligence operations targeting the island, US media reported Wednesday.

Citing people briefed on the initiative, the New York Times said the task force will enable the agency to quickly direct more financial, human and technical resources toward Cuba as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to push for economic, political and leadership changes in Havana.

According to the report, the task force has begun adding case officers, intelligence analysts, cyber specialists and officers focused on covert influence operations.

The report said the task force's mandate is to create divisions within Cuba's political elite in hopes of encouraging the replacement of officials viewed as anti-American with leaders more amenable​​​​​​​ to Trump's demands.

The CIA declined to comment, according to the newspaper.

