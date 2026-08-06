Estimated value of proposed sale is $270M, department says

US State Department approves possible sale of 155mm artillery shells to Norway Estimated value of proposed sale is $270M, department says

The US State Department said Wednesday that it approved a possible sale of 155mm High Explosive (HE) M795 Projectiles and related equipment to Norway.

The estimated total cost is $270 million, the department said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will improve Norway’s capability to meet current and future threats and increase its interoperability with the U.S. and other allied forces.

"This proposed sale will enhance Norway’s artillery and mid-range fire capability," it added.

The principal contractors will be American Ordnance and General Dynamics.