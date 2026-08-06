176 abductees freed after several months in captivity in Nigeria’s Kwara state Residents kidnapped during deadly attack on two communities

At least 176 people abducted during a deadly attack on two communities in Nigeria’s north-central Kwara state regained their freedom after spending around six months in captivity, authorities said Wednesday.

They were kidnapped on Feb. 3 when terrorists locally referred to as bandits attacked the Woro and Nuku communities in the Kaiama Local Government Area, killing scores of residents and taking away mostly women and children.

The incident was one of the deadliest attacks recorded in the state in recent years.

The Kwara State Government announced the release of the abductees in a statement shared on its official platforms, thanking Nigerian security agencies and President Bola Tinubu for their roles in securing their freedom.

“Alhamdulillaah and kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, security forces, and everyone who played a role in this huge feat. We are grateful,” the statement said.

Authorities, however, did not disclose how the victims were freed or whether the operation involved negotiations, a rescue mission or the payment of ransom.

But top sources in the Kwara State government and State Security Service said negotiations took place. They did not mention whether payments were made.

The abduction drew national attention after a video circulated in April showing some of the captives appealing to the government to intensify efforts to secure their release.

