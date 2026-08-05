German rivers hit record low water levels

Water levels in German rivers continue to fall, in some cases reaching new record lows, as persistent heat and a lack of rainfall threaten to worsen the situation, public broadcaster ARD reported Wednesday.

Water levels are low across many parts of the country, with new record lows being recorded almost daily.

At the Kaub gauge on the Rhine, between the southwestern cities of Mainz and Koblenz, the water level was measured at just 24 centimeters (9.4 inches), one centimeter below the previous record low set in 2018, according to data from the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration.

Rhine water levels in Cologne and Duisburg were also below previous record lows Wednesday morning. In Duesseldorf, the water level matched the previous low recorded in 2018.

Forecasts indicate that water levels on the Rhine could fall further in the coming days because of the lack of rainfall.

The situation is also severe in the eastern city of Magdeburg, where the Elbe River fell to its previous record low of 45 centimeters (17.7 inches) at the Magdeburg-Strombruecke gauge.

The level could drop to as low as 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) by Friday, according to estimates.

The Federal Institute of Hydrology said water levels in many river sections had fallen below low-water thresholds “unusually early” this year.

Meanwhile, Klaus Roettcher, an expert on the water cycle and water management, called for a fundamental rethink of how water is managed.

“In the past, we made sure that water drained as quickly as possible toward the oceans,” Roettcher told ARD.

To protect against low water levels resulting from climate change, “we must try to reverse this trend,” he added.

