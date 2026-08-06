Crew and vessel safe, no environmental damage reported after incident southeast of Kumzar

Tanker reports hearing 2 explosions off Oman’s coast while transiting Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO Crew and vessel safe, no environmental damage reported after incident southeast of Kumzar

A tanker reported hearing two explosions off the coast of Oman while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said early Thursday.

UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of an incident that occurred about 9 nautical miles (16.7 kilometers) southeast of Kumzar, Oman.

According to the report, the master of the tanker heard the blasts.

UKMTO said the crew and vessel were safe and that no environmental damage had been reported.

It advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following recent military confrontations between the United States and Iran.

Washington has called on Tehran to ensure freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway, while Iran insists that shipping in waters off its coast should be subject to its oversight.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he had canceled a planned military strike on Iran after regional mediation efforts, a claim dismissed by Iranian officials, who denied reports that an agreement had been reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

