Israeli occupiers torch homes, injure 6 Palestinians in West Bank Israeli forces seize 3 homes and detain Palestinians as raids continue across occupied territory

Israeli occupiers torched several Palestinian homes and injured six people during an attack Wednesday on the Khirbet al-Tuba community in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron, while Israeli forces intensified raids across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews treated six people, including three women, who suffered bruises in the attack and transferred them to a hospital.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that armed occupiers set several homes on fire, leaving women and children suffering from smoke inhalation.

Israeli forces also carried out raids in several areas, including Beit Fajjar south of Bethlehem and Kafr Malik and Deir Jarir east of Ramallah, according to local sources.

In the city of Al-Bireh, troops forced residents from three homes before converting them into military posts. Soldiers also deployed in the nearby Umm al-Sharayet neighborhood, closed main roads and restricted the movement of Palestinians.

Elsewhere, occupiers entered the Shaab al-Louz area west of Al-Mughayyir village with their livestock, continuing attacks on Palestinian land and property.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued a large-scale operation in Kafr Aqab and the Qalandia refugee camp north of occupied Jerusalem, where the Qalandia Media Center said that troops had raided dozens of homes and detained around 15 Palestinians, including a woman.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said earlier Wednesday that its crews treated eight Palestinians beaten by Israeli forces during the operation and evacuated five patients from inside the camp after troops obstructed access to the wounded and the sick.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers across the occupied West Bank have intensified, killing more than 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 and leading to the arrest of nearly 24,000 others, according to official Palestinian figures.

