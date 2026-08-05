- ‘It is essential to ensure full freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, without tolls or restrictions,’ Tajani says

Italian foreign minister stresses need for continued dialogue on Hormuz in call with Iranian counterpart - ‘It is essential to ensure full freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, without tolls or restrictions,’ Tajani says

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stressed the need for continued dialogue on the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Wednesday, amid ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Muscat over shipping in the strategic waterway.

Tajani said on US social media company X that Araghchi had briefed him on negotiations between Iran and Oman aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic.

“I reiterated the importance of continuing the dialogue to swiftly reach a political solution to the crisis, including with the United States, and to avoid further escalations. It is essential to ensure full freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, without tolls or restrictions, in the interest of regional stability and the global economy,” he said.

Tajani said they had also discussed Lebanon.

“I hope that the ongoing negotiations in Rome will yield concrete results to consolidate the ceasefire and reach a general agreement,” he added.

He also reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to playing its part in promoting dialogue, security and peace in the Middle East.

Iranian media recently reported that Tehran was close to reaching an understanding with Muscat on a new navigation corridor, provided the US stopped interfering in the negotiations.

Iranian officials have repeatedly accused Washington of seeking to influence the talks and delay an agreement through military threats.

The negotiations stem from a memorandum of understanding signed by Iran and the US on June 18 to end a war that began Feb. 28 following US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Under the memorandum, Tehran and Muscat were tasked with negotiating future arrangements for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while broader talks on implementing the agreement have continued.