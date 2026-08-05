Conditions across country range from ‘dry’ to ‘extremely dry’

Authorities in Brussels extend drought warning as groundwater levels decline Conditions across country range from ‘dry’ to ‘extremely dry’

Authorities in Belgium’s Brussels-Capital Region have extended a code yellow drought alert as groundwater levels continue to decline and dry weather persists, broadcaster VRT reported Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the regional drought unit together with water utility Vivaqua, the Port of Brussels and Safe.brussels after assessing the evolving situation.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute’s drought index, conditions in the Brussels-Capital Region are moving toward a dry state, while much of Belgium is experiencing conditions ranging from “dry” to “extremely dry.”

Although drinking water supplies remain stable, Vivaqua warned that the prolonged drought and successive heat waves are placing increasing pressure on available water resources.

Authorities urged residents to avoid nonessential water use while the drought persists, including washing cars, filling swimming pools, cleaning sidewalks and terraces, and watering lawns and ornamental plants.

The prolonged drought has also heightened the risk of wildfires.

The forest fire risk in the Brussels region remains at code orange, indicating a very high risk, while the Flanders region has been under a code orange drought alert since mid-July.

The Port of Brussels said it was taking measures to maintain water levels in the Brussels canal despite the prolonged dry conditions.

Meanwhile, the Flemish Environment Agency (VMM) reported that groundwater levels across Flanders had continued to deteriorate after nearly a month with little or no rainfall.

Measurements taken Aug. 2 showed that 81% of groundwater monitoring sites recorded low to very low levels for this time of year, with 56% classified as very low and 25% as low.

Based on current forecasts, the agency expects low to very low groundwater levels to remain dominant over the next month, regardless of weather conditions.