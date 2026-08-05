Purchase of Electronic Arts by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and partners becomes largest leveraged buyout in history, official reports show

Saudi-led consortium finalizes $55B acquisition of gaming giant EA Purchase of Electronic Arts by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and partners becomes largest leveraged buyout in history, official reports show

A Saudi-led investment group finalized the $55 billion acquisition of American video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA), according to official statements and industry reports released on Wednesday.

The deal, which takes the publisher of major franchises such as EA Sports FC, the Sims, and Mass Effect private, marks the largest leveraged buyout in corporate history and the second-largest acquisition in gaming history, behind Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Under the terms of the transaction, the acquiring consortium, led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) alongside Affinity Partners, provided $36 billion in equity and secured $20 billion in debt financing from JPMorgan to complete the acquisition.

The investor group, which includes Affinity Partners, the private equity firm founded by President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, will take EA private by acquiring all outstanding publicly traded shares, ending the company's stock market listing.

EA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson, who will retain his position following the privatization, said the company plans to "create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come" under the new ownership structure.

The transaction has drawn scrutiny from industry analysts and advocacy groups over the potential impact of heavy debt servicing on EA's operational strategy, as well as concerns about creative freedom and content moderation across the company's major game franchises.

Controlled by the Saudi government, the $514 billion PIF has expanded its presence in sports and entertainment in recent years, including through the acquisition of Premier League football club Newcastle United and by hosting international esports competitions.

Saudi Arabia has steadily expanded its investments in the global gaming industry as part of its Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy beyond oil.

PIF already holds stakes in several major gaming companies, including Nintendo and Capcom, and has invested in esports, game publishing and international gaming events as it seeks to position the kingdom as a global gaming hub.

Electronic Arts' net revenue totaled $7.46 billion last year.

