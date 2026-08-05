'He will meet with those victims and he is looking at what is possible,' victims minister tells BBC

UK premier weighs conducting public Epstein inquiry 'He will meet with those victims and he is looking at what is possible,' victims minister tells BBC

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering holding a public inquiry into the UK activities of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones told the BBC on Wednesday.

Davies-Jones said Burnham was "looking into" the possibility of holding a public Epstein inquiry and had agreed to meet Epstein's victims.

"I have been assured that the prime minister is taking this very seriously. He will meet with those victims and he is looking at what is possible, now he has access to all of the information as prime minister to see what action we can take," she said.

Davies-Jones noted that she had discussed holding a public inquiry on the issue with Burnham and cabinet secretary Dame Antonia Romeo during her re-appointment as victims minister when Burnham took office.

She had resigned from former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's government in May and accused his government of failing to listen to Epstein's survivors.

Davies-Jones also said Burnham had agreed to “work with us to look at systemic change across the system for all victims.”