16.5% of European population cosumes tobacco and related products as of 2025, down from 17.5% in 2022, Eurostat says

One in six people use tobacco daily in EU 16.5% of European population cosumes tobacco and related products as of 2025, down from 17.5% in 2022, Eurostat says

New data from Eurostat showed a slight decline in daily tobacco use across the EU in 2025 as 16.5% of the population use tobacco and related products as of 2025.



Bulgaria recorded the highest daily consumption rate with 26.3%, and the Netherlands reported the lowest with 9.9%, Eurostat stated on Wednesday.



In 2025, 16.5% of people aged 16 or older across the EU consumed tobacco and related products, including e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products, daily.



This figure represented a slight decrease from the 17.5% rate recorded in 2022.



The data showed that 20.8% of men used tobacco products daily, while the figure for women stood at 12.6%.

Both shares declined slightly compared with 2022, when 22.2% of men and 13.1% of women reported daily use.



People aged 35 to 49 recorded the highest share of daily tobacco users at 21.3%.

