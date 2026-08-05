‘Iran will not make any agreement under the shadow of threats,’ source tells Sepah News

‘US interference’ delaying Strait of Hormuz deal with Oman: Report ‘Iran will not make any agreement under the shadow of threats,’ source tells Sepah News

An informed Iranian source said Wednesday that “US interference” and threats by President Donald Trump are the main reasons for delays in reaching an agreement with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz, according to a local media report.

“The main reason for the delay in the agreement with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz is US interference and Trump’s threats,” the source told the Iranian Sepah News.

“As long as there is US interference and the threat of a military attack on Iran, the agreement will be delayed,” the source said, adding: “Iran will not reach any agreement under the shadow of threats.”

This comes a day after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran’s talks with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz continue “positively.”