Nomination clears committee in 12-10 vote amid Democratic concerns over independence of Justice Department; Blanche's full confirmation is seen as likely

US Senate committee advances Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general Nomination clears committee in 12-10 vote amid Democratic concerns over independence of Justice Department; Blanche's full confirmation is seen as likely

The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced Todd Blanche's nomination to serve as the next attorney general in a 12-10 vote, clearing a key hurdle and putting him on track to be confirmed in the full Senate.

Blanche, a former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump who is currently serving as acting attorney general, has faced criticism from Democrats over concerns about the Justice Department's independence under his leadership, including questions over whether he is serving the country or still acting as Trump’s personal lawyer.

Sen. Chris Coons, the committee's top Democrat, voiced opposition to Blanche before the vote, saying American "citizens want and truly deserve an independent and transparent Department of Justice."

"I don't think Mr. Blanche can or even wants to deliver on that goal," Coons added.

Sen. Adam Schiff also urged senators to reject Blanche's nomination, warning that allowing a president to use the attorney general to pursue his political opponents – a direction demanded by Trump in social media postings – would undermine the rule of law.

"The day we confirm an Attorney General who says that's okay is the day that the rule of law becomes merely an unenforceable idea, a quaint acknowledgment of a past Justice Department in which the rule of law once mattered. We should not confirm an attorney general who believes the president has a right and a duty to use him to go after his enemies," Schiff said in a statement.

The committee's vote sends Blanche's nomination to the Republican-controlled Senate, where lawmakers will ultimately decide whether to confirm him as attorney general, with confirmation seen as likely.

Trump, for his part, previously argued that Blanche will do "a great job."

"I understand there's been a signoff, but I don't know what they agreed. I think Todd Blanche agreed to reconfirm things that he's already said, and what he said was okay," Trump said, referring to demands by two senators that Blanche commit in writing to definitively rescind a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund.

Numerous senators have raised concerns that the fund would be used to reward individuals who broke the law to benefit Trump, including the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol rioters, including some who attacked police officers.

Blanche has served as acting attorney general since April, after Trump dismissed Pam Bondi from the post.