Senior official says Tehran, Muscat have entered new phase of talks on shipping corridor, accuses Trump of slowing negotiations through interference

Understanding with Oman on Strait of Hormuz 'within reach' if US stops interference: Iranian official Senior official says Tehran, Muscat have entered new phase of talks on shipping corridor, accuses Trump of slowing negotiations through interference

A senior Iranian official said Tuesday that Tehran is close to reaching an understanding with Oman on a new navigation arrangement for the Strait of Hormuz, provided the US stops interfering in the negotiations.

Speaking to Iran's Press TV, the official said talks between Tehran and Muscat have entered “a new phase” and are centered on establishing “a new corridor” to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strategic waterway.

The official said an understanding with Oman is “within reach if the US stops interference.”

He accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to influence the talks and claim credit for the outcome, saying the actions have “only slowing the negotiating process.”

The proposed corridor would safeguard Iran's sovereign interests as a littoral state while ensuring the safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the official.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Washington and Tehran have yet to finalize talks on passage through crucial international waterways, but he hopes an agreement will come “very shortly.”

“There's been progress made in those talks, but not finality yet,” he added.