4 Palestinians injured as Israeli forces and occupiers intensify West Bank operations Israeli forces shoot Palestinian and arrest 2 brothers while occupiers assault elderly Palestinian and torch farmland

Four Palestinians were injured Monday as Israeli forces and occupiers intensified raids and attacks across the occupied West Bank, with troops shooting one Palestinian and occupiers assaulting three others, including an elderly man, according to Palestinian media and local sources.

A Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces during clashes that erupted on Jerusalem Street in Nablus after troops deployed reinforcements, including a military bulldozer, to secure an incursion by occupiers into Joseph’s Tomb, local sources told Anadolu. Israeli military vehicles also raided the city’s Al-Hasba Street.

South of Nablus, occupiers set fire to farmland in the town of Beita, burning several trees and later hurling stones at Palestinian vehicles near Burin, endangering motorists without causing injuries.

Earlier, occupiers seized an agricultural area known as Al-Fakht between the towns of Urif, Asira al-Qibliya and Jamma’in, while Israeli forces separately raided the village of Rujeib, east of Nablus.

In the central West Bank, occupiers attacked a Palestinian vehicle near Al-Mughayyir and assaulted two Palestinians traveling with their children, while Israeli forces arrested two brothers from the nearby village of Abu Falah as they worked on their farmland, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Meanwhile, occupiers assaulted elderly Palestinian Yahya Alyan while he was working on his land in the village of Abu Njeim, east of Bethlehem, leaving him with bruises and spraying him with pepper spray, local sources said.

In another incident, occupiers gathered around a recently established settlement outpost near Umm Safa village northwest of Ramallah before throwing metal objects onto a nearby road, Wafa reported.

Israeli forces also raided the village of Tayasir, east of Tubas, and erected military checkpoints at several locations around occupied East Jerusalem, including Bir Nabala, Jaba and Al-Jib, disrupting Palestinian movement. Troops also raided Beit Hanina al-Tahta, according to local sources.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers across the occupied West Bank have intensified, killing more than 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 and leading to the arrest of nearly 24,000 others, according to official Palestinian figures.

